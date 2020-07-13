Plumas confirms two new cases of COVID — this time on the west side

Plumas County Public Health announced today that it has been notified of two additional cases of COVID-19 in residents from the western portion of Plumas County (Chester Lake Almanor). That brings Plumas County’s total to 19 positive COVID-19 cases.

These cases were determined to be from gatherings that were held during the 4th of July weekend. Friends and family from different households and different counties met up during the holiday weekend and there are now new positive cases in multiple counties — Plumas County being just one. According to Plumas County Public Health, local businesses have also been affected by these cases, whether through false rumors or misinformation being spread throughout the community.

Gatherings are defined as meetings or other events that bring together persons from multiple

households at the same time for a shared or group experience in a single room, space, or places

such as an auditorium, stadium, arena, large conference room, meeting hall, or other indoor or

outdoor space. The more people an individual interacts with at a gathering and the longer that

interaction lasts, the higher the potential risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 and COVID-

19 spreading.

Public Health said that the flurry of new cases and investigations are good reminders to not let “our guard down against COVID-19.” In line with state orders, Plumas will be mitigating the spread of COVID-19 long-term until there is a vaccine or an effective therapy. The newest cases are linked to

gatherings where strict social distancing was not being followed.

For personal and social activities, it is import to:

• Limit visiting with persons outside your own household.

• Stay home if you are sick.

• Wear cloth face coverings in public settings and when around people who don’t live in

your household.

• Use social distancing (stay at least 6 feet away from others).

• Consider bringing hand sanitizer and be sure to wash your hands with soap and water

for at least 20 seconds when you get home.