The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced today, July 27, that it received notification of a positive COVID-19 test result for a resident in Southern area (Quincy/American Valley). The individual has mild symptoms and the contact tracing investigation is underway. This marks Plumas County’s 29th confirmed case. There are now 25 recovered and four active cases. PlumasCountyCurrentCOVID-19Numbersasof7-27-20_1