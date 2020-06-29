Plumas County announces eighth positive COVID-19 test

Plumas County Public Health received notification from a mass testing event in Sierra County of a positive COVID-19 test result for a resident in Eastern Plumas County. The positive individual has symptoms and is currently self-isolating. This is the third case from Eastern Plumas in the past two weeks.

An investigation is underway to determine if any other residents may have been exposed. Exposed residents identified during the investigation will be contacted by a member of the Public Health COVID-19 Response Team for further screening.

Public Health reminds county residents that to continue to protect the health of the community it is critical that everyone follow the executive order by staying home and avoiding travel when possible, practice physical distancing, wear a face covering while in public, and continue to use universal precautions; including washing hands and covering mouths with an elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze. Exposure to COVID-19 can be minimized if all precautions are practiced by all residents.

If you have any questions please contact the Plumas County COVID-19 informational phone line 530- 283-6400 or send an e-mail to [email protected]