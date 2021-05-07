News 

Plumas County Chambers of Commerce seek county funding — want the public’s support

Editor

By Lauren Westmoreland

A presentation will be made to the Plumas County Board of Supervisors May 18 to reinstate financial funding to the four Chamber of Commerce hubs in Plumas County.

The four chambers are the Chester/Almanor Chamber, the Quincy Chamber, the Lost Sierra Chamber, and the Indian Valley Chamber.

The request is for $50,000 per year, for each Chamber of Commerce, and all chambers will have to meet certain guidelines and outcomes in ensuing years to maintain that level of financial support.

“It is critical that our business community gets behind this effort to show strength in numbers,” organizers implore the community. The chambers involved have a goal of reaching a minimum of 100 signatures per chamber community. Please take a moment to follow the included link, https://www.ipetitions.com/petition/supportplumascountychambers, and electronically “sign” the petition.”

Alternatively, those who wish to support the petition in person can visit their local Plumas County chamber and sign a hard copy. All are asked to please share this petition with fellow community members. They do not have to be chamber members, just residents of Plumas County.

Related Posts

Staff appreciation week held at CRC

Editor

By Lauren Westmoreland [email protected] It is C. Roy Carmichael’s Staff Appreciation Week, giving students and families a chance to show…

Schwamb receives maximum sentence of 14 years for fatal crash

Editor

Karen Yvonne Schwamb, age 51, of Twain, was sentenced May 7 to the maximum term of 14 years in state…

Controversial mining proposal collapses with sale of property in Portola

Editor

By Lauren Westmoreland [email protected] It’s officia — after months of uncertainty, anxiety, and grassroots community effort, TLT Enterprises LLC/ Hat Creek Construction…

Follow Quincy’s Dr. April Leonardo as she ascends Everest

Editor

She’s on the cover and featured in this month’s issue of High Country Life and now Dr. April Leonardo is…

The Connected Communities Project informs and requests support from LaMalfa

Editor

By Meg Upton Staff Writer [email protected] Billed as an Outdoor Recreation Roundtable, agency partners in District 1 came together at…

There will be a fair parade – scheduled for Aug. 21

Editor

The Quincy Chamber of Commerce announced this morning that the Fair Parade has been scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 21 at…