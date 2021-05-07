Plumas County Chambers of Commerce seek county funding — want the public’s support

By Lauren Westmoreland

The four chambers are the Chester/Almanor Chamber, the Quincy Chamber, the Lost Sierra Chamber, and the Indian Valley Chamber.

The request is for $50,000 per year, for each Chamber of Commerce, and all chambers will have to meet certain guidelines and outcomes in ensuing years to maintain that level of financial support.

“It is critical that our business community gets behind this effort to show strength in numbers,” organizers implore the community. The chambers involved have a goal of reaching a minimum of 100 signatures per chamber community. Please take a moment to follow the included link, https://www.ipetitions.com/petition/supportplumascountychambers, and electronically “sign” the petition.”