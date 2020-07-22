Plumas County confirms 25th case of COVID

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this afternoon, July 21, that it has received notification of a positive COVID-19 test result for a resident in the Western region (Lake Almanor/Chester) who is a close contact of a previous case. This is the 25th case for Plumas County.

This case is NOT the one reported by Plumas District Hospital earlier this afternoon. That individual’s residence is outside of Plumas County and they will be counted in that county only.

There are now 25 confirmed cases in Plumas County: 18 are recovered and 7 are active.