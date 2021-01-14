Plumas County Fire Safe Council announces latest honorees

The Plumas County Fire Safe Council (PCFSC) is pleased to announce the new recipients in the Fire Safe Recognition Program. This award identifies and publicly acknowledges outstanding fire safety accomplishments in Plumas County.

A personalized certificate was presented at the Jan. 14 meeting to each of the following community member(s) who have demonstrated initiative and leadership through their actions and accomplishments.

Recipient: Sue McCourt

Submitter: Mike Callahan

Sue McCourt’s career-long contributions to fire safety are legendary and literally too numerous to list in one brief paragraph. Since 2013 she has held the position of Fire Prevention Specialist for Plumas County Office of Emergency Services. Through her consistently excellent work and leadership with the US Forest Service and the Plumas Office of Emergency Services, she has reached out to our citizens and communities throughout Plumas County. Her mentorship and collaboration resulted in many communities in Plumas County obtaining Firewise USA recognition. Her achievements in fire safety will endure as her legacy to keep us prepared, aware and safer through her advocacy for owner awareness and education.

Recipient: Kathy Wells

Submitter: Bruce Walker

Kathy Wells, Postmaster of the Cromberg Post Office and owner of the Golden Coach RV Park, has been cited for going beyond the norm for keeping the community safe from wildland fires. By posting various brochures, e.g. evacuation safety, how to enroll in CodeRED mobile alert system, and handouts about current programs available in Firewise USA Communities she has helped keep the community alert and informed.

She had the Forest Service post an information board outside the Cromberg Post Office in order for the Cromberg community keep up to date during the North Complex Fire. She held a fundraiser for Long Valley Services District to raise money for the Cromberg Volunteer Fire Department, which resulted in no increase in service district fees to Cromberg and Sloat residents.

Kathy has been very supportive in the Cromberg community for many events and during the fire emergency this summer. She said she “loves the community and wants to help to make it safe.” The Coach RV Park and Post Office has become the current community meeting place during the pandemic. Her positive and calming influence on the community has helped forward Firewise USA and fire safe initiatives.

How to nominate

The nomination process and guidelines are available on the PCFSC website, www.plumasfiresafe.org, under the Recognition tab. A Certificate of Recognition will be awarded to any person, business or community that acted in a manner which helped to reduce the losses from wildfires.

Anyone can nominate a candidate they feel is deserving. A subcommittee will then review the nominees and submit to the Board for a vote to honor the nominee(s) with a certificate. Initially the goal will be to have an announcement at the monthly meetings, which takes place the second Thursday of every month.

For more information on all programs the Fire Safe Council has to offer please visit the PCFSC website: www.plumasfiresafe.org. There are many outreach programs outlined for assistance opportunities and Fire Preparedness.