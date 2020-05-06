Plumas County Health Officer issues mandatory face covering order

To help stop the spread of COVID-19, Plumas County Health Officer Dr. Mark Satterfield is requiring residents to wear a face covering when going out into the public, effective 12:01 a.m. on Friday, May 8.

Combined with staying home, social distancing, and frequent hand hygiene, face coverings are shown to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

While Plumas County continues to enjoy a low rate of positive cases (four confirmed and four recovered thus far), COVID-19 cases are still being identified nearby areas. An increase of visitors from outside the county, and more interaction as businesses start to re-open put Plumas at risk for positive cases of COVID-19.

The Plumas County Public Health Agency in its press release today said that these changes reflect the serious nature of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and increased understanding about how the virus spreads. It is known from recent studies that people infected with COVID-19 can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms or without ever showing symptoms.

COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets that are produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of others who are nearby. When properly worn by the user, facial coverings have the potential to slow the spread of the virus by reducing the release of these droplets into the air.

When and who should wear a face covering:

All persons; unless a medical professional has advised that wearing a face covering may pose a risk to the person wearing the face covering for health-related reasons; EXCEPT children 2 years and younger (risk of suffocation); it is recommended for 2-12 years old, with parent/caregiver supervision.

Inside public spaces or waiting in line to enter public spaces.

Seeking health care.

Waiting for or riding on mass transit or other shared transportation.

In common areas of buildings, such as hallways, stairways, elevators and parking facilities.

Workers at businesses physically open and in areas where the public is present or likely to be present.

Workers in any space where food is being prepared and/or packaged for sale.

Drivers/operators of public transit.

Outdoor activities with others, not in same household AND maintaining social distancing could be unpredictable or challenging.

Businesses must take reasonable measures, such as posting signs, to remind patrons about face coverings, and may not serve customers who do not observe the order. Workers do not need to wear face coverings if they are alone in a personal office.

Face coverings are not required for those who work within a stable group of the same people provided they: (1) do not interact with the public, (2) do not perform the handling, preparation, or packaging of food, (3) work in a location that is closed to the public, (4) are part of a same working group (typically not more than 12); and (5) are working in conditions where they are not likely to come into contact with other outside the group while at work.

The California Department of Public Health provides these guidelines for cloth masks/face coverings: