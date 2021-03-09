Plumas County moves into the orange tier

By Debra Moore

It’s official — Plumas County is moving into the orange tier. Public Health Director Andrew Woodruff made the announcement during today’s Board of Supervisors meeting.

Purple, red, orange and yellow: These are the four color tiers that the state of California assigns counties and the colors symbolize what parameters businesses and organizations operate under during the virus.

Woodruff had foreshadowed the change last week, and was able to confirm the move today.

Plumas in one of only three counties that are in the orange tier throughout the state. The other two are Mariposa and Sierra counties. Only one county is in the minimal yellow tier — Alpine County.

For restaurant owners, moving from red to orange means that indoor dining capacity increases from the current 25 percent allowed, to 50 percent capacity. (The graphics below outline the guidelines for various sectors.)

“This provides an increased opportunity to support local businesses,” Woodruff said.

What is allowed in the Moderate Orange Tier 3: