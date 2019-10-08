Plumas County power outages – are you on the list?

PG&E has announced that public safety power outages will begin Wednesday, Oct. 9 and impact approximately 650,000 customers across its service area. The main impact for Plumas County will be approximately 800 customers with 6 medical baseline customers. The areas affected are: the Feather River Canyon from the county line to approximately 4 miles east of Belden; the Caribou from Highway 70 north to the south end of Butt Lake; the south power feed from Highway 70 to Bucks Lake and all of Bucks Lake; as well as parts of La Porte.

To check to see if your address in included in the planned outages, go to pge.com and click on the outage map. There is a space there to type in an address. It’s also a way to check on friends and family across northern and central California.

Plumas Sierra Rural Electric customers are not expected to be impacted by these outages. General Manager Bob Marshall said that the utility doesn’t plan any outages because its heavy duty system has been built to better withstand wind, but if its power supply obtained through PG&E is disrupted (and at this time that is not expected) then there could be a temporary outage until it switches to alternate power feeds. “If Quincy is on, then our primary feed is on,” he said. Customers served by Liberty are also not expected to be impacted by the outages.

