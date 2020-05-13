Plumas County receives state approval to re-open Stage 2 businesses
Just one day after Plumas County submitted a request for a variance to the Governor’s Stay-at-Home Order for local Stage 2 businesses to open at a quicker pace, the state approved it. To see the variance go to the state’s COVID website at https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/Local-Variance- Attestations.aspx or our local website at www.plumascounty.us.
The following Stage 2 businesses are now allowed to open with specific safety plans in place:
- All retail business for on site sales (in store) including swap meets and malls
- Personal services, limited to: car washes, pet grooming, tanning facilities and landscape
gardening
- Office-based businesses (telework remains strongly encouraged)
- Dine in restaurants (bars and gaming areas, not permitted)
- Outdoor museums and open gallery spaces
- Home Childcare providers (schools and preschools remain closed at this time)
All businesses must have a written plan to mitigate COVID transmission risks. Plumas County has developed a template for businesses to use — COVID Operation Plan for Businesses — but using this template is not mandatory. However, each business will need to prepare a written plan addressing the steps it will take to safeguard against the spread of COVID-19. The COVID-19 Operation Plan for Businesses does not need to be submitted to the County for approval; however, the plan must be in writing and accessible to all employees and county officials if requested. The COVID-19 Operation Plan for Businesses template is located on the county website, in the COVID tab, at www.plumascounty.us
It is unknown at this time how long Stage 2 may last or when Plumas County will be able to safely and legally re- open Stage 3 businesses. The State has made it very clear that any county that moves into Stage 3 without the state’s approval may jeopardize receipt of state funding. Plumas County is already working on a plan to move to Stage 3 as soon as the state allows. Stage 3 is very important to local lodging providers ahead of the summer season.