Plumas County reports seventh positive COVID-19 test

Plumas County Public Health received notification from Plumas District Hospital of a positive COVID-19 test result for a resident in Eastern Plumas County. The test was conducted at Plumas District Hospital’s onsite laboratory and was not a result of any mass testing events.

The positive individual has mild symptoms and is currently self-isolating. An investigation is underway to determine if any other residents may have been exposed. Exposed residents identified during the investigation will be contacted by a member of the Public Health COVID-19 Response Team for further screening.

After having only four cases for more than two months, the county has three additional cases within the last week and a half. Public Health is emphasizing the need to continue to protect the health of our community.

It is critical that everyone follow the executive order by staying home and avoiding travel when possible, practice physical distancing, wear a face covering while in public, and continue to use universal precautions; including washing hands and covering mouths with an elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze. Exposure to COVID-19 can be minimized if all precautions are practiced by all residents.

If you have any questions please contact the Plumas County COVID-19 informational phone line 530- 283-6400 or send an e-mail to [email protected] or visit our website at www.plumascounty.us