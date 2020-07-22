Plumas County reports two more cases — now at 27, with 2 hospitalizations

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this afternoon that there are two more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the total number to 27.

One is a resident in the Southern area (Quincy/ Canyon), No. 26, and the other is a resident in the Northern area (Indian Valley) No. 27. This individual was hospitalized and transferred to another hospital for a higher level of care.

Public Health reports that another previously confirmed cases — and individual from the Western area — has also been hospitalized as of today.

Investigations in both cases are still underway.