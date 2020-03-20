Plumas County response to COVID-19 and Governor’s executive order

The Plumas County Public Health Agency released the following:

On March 19, 2020, in order to preserve the public health and safety, and to ensure the healthcare delivery system is capable of serving all persons with COVID-19, Governor of the State of California issued an executive order for all individuals living in the state of California to stay at home. Only essential workers should report to work. Plumas County is in process of providing clarification to the community regarding the executive order.

The Plumas County Office of Emergency Services strongly recommends all individuals follow the executive order and stay home. Those who are employed in one of the 16 essential critical infrastructures as defined by the federal government may continue to work.

Plumas County residents may leave home to get necessary supplies and medical care.

It is recommended to go outside for fresh air or a walk while still practicing social distancing •

High risk populations should not go to work or public areas; such as grocery stores.

Plumas County is responding to community need during the COVID-19 crisis. There are currently zero cases identified in Plumas County. This situation may change. Our resources are focused on reducing harm to community members during this crisis, with an emphasis on community members at the highest risk, and those in essential healthcare functions. Our response strategies will slow the spread of COVID-19 and ensure that our health care systems can assist those in need.

Public Health is partnering with our hospitals to identify cases of COVID-19. We are preparing a response team to investigate any person who may have had contact with the virus, and contain the spread of the disease once a case has been confirmed in Plumas County. We are currently conducting a needs assessment with high risk individuals throughout the county to understand their challenges. We are building a communications system to respond to community questions and concerns which will include a central webpage for all local COVID-19 information.

In order to continue to protect the health of our community it is recommended everyone follow the executive order, practice social distancing if in public and continue to use universal precautions; including washing hands and covering mouths with an elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze.

If you have any questions please contact the Plumas County COVID-19 informational phone line 530- 283-6400 or send an e-mail to COVID19@countyofplumas.com or visit our website at www.plumascounty.us