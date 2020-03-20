Plumas County Superior Court announces reductions in services in response to covid-19 virus

On March 19, 2020, the Governor of California issued Executive Order N-33-20 (Governor’s Order) and ordered “all individuals living in the State of California to stay home or at their place of residence except as needed…”

As the trial courts are an essential service of the State, the Superior Court of Plumas remains open.

However, in light of the ongoing State of Emergency regarding the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the Governor’s Orders, the Court is announcing a reduction to services and the matters being heard by the court.

Effective Tuesday, March 24, the Plumas Superior Court will reduce to essential minimum services. The Court will focus efforts on matters involving civil liberties, restraining orders and other emergency matters as outlined below.

The Court’s operations will be limited to the following:

Felony and misdemeanor in-custody arraignments.

Juvenile justice and dependency detention hearings and other emergency matters.

Civil and Elder Abuse Restraining Order requests and any requests for emergency relief.

Family Law Domestic Violence Restraining Order requests.

Any emergency civil (including probate) or family law matters.

No jurors are currently being summoned for jury service and no jury trials are set through April 30, 2020.

Matters currently set that are not listed above will not be heard and will be re-noticed by the Court.

The Quincy courthouse at 520 Main St., Quincy, CA remains open. However, the court clerk’s office will not be open to the public beginning March 24, 2020. A drop box for filings and payments (no cash please) will be available outside the Court Clerk’s Office, Room 104 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Filings and payments related to matters not mentioned above should either be mailed to the County or placed in the drop box. The Court has declared March 24 to April 21, 2020, as court holidays for the purposes of computing time under Code of Civil procedure section I 2 and I 2(a).

The Court’s Self-Help Center and the County’s Small Claims Advisor have discontinued all in-person services.

Please call Plumas County Self-Help (Family Court Services) at 530-283-4792 or the Plumas County Small Claims Advisor at 530-283- 6240.

The Court requests that members of the public should only come to the courthouse for official court business.

If you are not a party to an action and are not filing papers with the Court, the Court reminds you of the Governor’s Order of March 19, 2020 for Californians to “shelter at home.”

If you have a respiratory illness, are 65 years of age or older or have a chronic medical condition, do not come to court. You may call 530-283-6297 and leave a voice mail message relating to a court case.

Those who do attend court will be required to follow social distancing guidelines.