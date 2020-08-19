Plumas COVID case No. 40 resides in the western region

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced today, Aug. 19, that it received notification of a positive COVID-19 test result for a resident in the western region (Chester and Lake Almanor area), which is confirmed case No. 40. The individual is symptomatic and the contact tracing investigation is still under way.

This is the first positive case since Aug. 13 and it is the only active case in Plumas County.

This was also the third day of testing for Feather River College students. There were no positive test results today or Monday, but there were two yesterday. Those students have returned to their hometowns and will be counted as cases in their home counties. Public Health worked with the students to determine any interactions they might have had.