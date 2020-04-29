Plumas deputies arrest man wanted for allegedly shooting neighbor

Plumas County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man wanted for assault with a deadly weapon this afternoon, April 28, at the Gold Pan Motel in Quincy following a tip from Butte County.

Deputies from Butte County had been searching for Sean M. Franco, 42, of Yankee Hill. He was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. It is alleged that earlier this month Franco shot and wounded his neighbor in Concow and fled the scene. They had reason to believe that he was staying at the Gold Pan Motel.

Plumas deputies located Franco’s vehicle in Quincy and tracked him to the Gold Pan where he was arrested on a Butte County warrant. Butte County deputies responded to the scene and served a search warrant on his hotel room and vehicle. He was transported to the Butte County Jail.