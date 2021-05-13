Plumas District Hospital celebrates staff during Hospital Week

The Plumas District Hospital board of directors and leadership staff served lunch to employees Wednesday, May 12, in honor of National Hospital Week, which is celebrated the second week of May.

“The purpose of hospital week is to highlight our hospital and health care workers and the innovative ways Plumas District Hospital supports the needs of our community members, especially during this pandemic,” said Plumas District Hospital’s CEO, JoDee Read. “Healthcare is an industry blessed with compassionate professionals who care for others at their most vulnerable time, in some cases for individuals who don’t wish to care for themselves.”

Read lauded all of the hospital district’s employees — “From our environmental service professionals who ensure our organization is clean, the talented nutrition staff preparing delicious meals, to our exemplary nurses, doctors, administrative professionals, and our governing board.”

The May 12 lunch was catered by Caron Chance with The Back Door Catering Co. and served by the directors and leadership staff.