Plumas District Hospital employee tests positive for COVID

Plumas District Hospital announced this afternoon that one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19. Following is the press release:

“The employee was asymptomatic during their last shift on Thursday, June 25. Over the weekend the employee noticed loss of taste and upon arriving for their next scheduled shift, the hospital’s routine screening of our employees reporting to work detected the employee’s symptoms. Immediately, the hospital’s employee health nurse arranged for testing, relieved the employee from duty and initiated contact tracing.

“Using our new rapid results testing equipment, we were able to confirm the positive COVID-19 in approximately eight hours. In the following hours, immediate close contacts with potential for exposure were identified, contacted and tested. Results for these individuals were negative. Contact tracing determined that all contacts followed proper guidelines for personal protective equipment (PPE) use.

“The positive employee will quarantine in their home, out of county, for 14 days. The employee’s case will be handed off to their local health jurisdiction. This case is unrelated to the ninth COVID-19 positive announced earlier today by Plumas County Public Health Agency.”

When called for comment, Plumas District Hospital CEO JoDee Read said that the measures put in place to detect and deal with cases were a success. “Our system worked,” she said.

The following measures have been put in place to ensure that the hospital and clinics are safe for patients:

All patients/staff are screened before entering buildings

Patients/staff are required to mask while inside our facility

Redesigned lobby layouts to facilitate physical distancing. After checking

in, patients may be asked to wait in their car to prevent overcrowding.

in, patients may be asked to wait in their car to prevent overcrowding. Separate area to care for patients with respiratory symptoms

Increased the use of Video Visits

Visitor restrictions

Fully implemented rapid results testing equipment

Plumas District Hospital reminds the public to do their part to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community:

Wear a face covering while in public

Practice physical distancing

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue then throw the tissue in the trash

Stay home and avoid travel when possible

To stay informed about what is being done at Plumas District Hospital follow the hospital on Facebook and go to its website at www.pdh.org.