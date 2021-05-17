Plumas entities invited to apply for $400,000 in funding through RAC

Project applications are available for funding consideration by the Butte and Plumas Resource Advisory Committees (RAC) and the Plumas National Forest Supervisor, per the provisions of the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act of 2000.

Projects must have broad-based support with objectives that may include, but are not limited to: road, trail, and infrastructure maintenance or obliteration; soil productivity improvements; improvements in forest ecosystem health; watershed restoration and maintenance; wildlife and fish habitat improvements; control of noxious and exotic weeds; reintroduction of native species, and hazardous fuels reduction.

The updated project application & critical, related instructions may be found at: www.fs.usda.gov/plumas. Look for the “Related Links” menu on the right-hand side of the home page. Links to other information about the Secure Rural Schools legislation and county RACs can be found in the same location.

Approximately $80,000 (Butte RAC) / $400,000 (Plumas RAC) is available for projects starting in mid-2022. A hard copy application package must be received no later than 4:00 pm September 30, 2021, addressed to: Butte RAC, c/o Plumas National Forest – Feather River Ranger District, 875 Mitchell Ave, Oroville, CA 95965-4699, Attn. Dave Brillenz (530-534-6500) or the Plumas RAC c/o Plumas National Forest – Beckwourth Ranger District, 23 Mohawk Hwy, Blairsden, CA 96103, Attn: Matt Jedra (530-836-2575).

The RACs will review applications in the fall of 2021 (Federal Fiscal Year 2022) and provide their recommendations to the Plumas National Forest Supervisor for funding decisions. All RAC project proposals must be closely coordinated early in the process with appropriate Ranger District representatives and other key partners during the application process. Projects that don’t include a coordination letter with support from the applicable District Ranger will not be considered.