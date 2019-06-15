Plumas fair carnival tickets go on sale

Wold Amusements and American Traveling Shows of Hanford, Calif., is returning to the Plumas Sierra County Fair, Aug. 14 through 18, to provide the carnival entertainment and rides.

“Wold has, for many years, provided a great selection of exciting rides and attractions for a fair the size of Plumas and Sierra County. The 2019 edition will not be different,” said John Steffanic, the fair’s manager.

The carnival will begin operations on Thursday, Aug. 15, which is also Kid’s Day at the Fair. Wold Amusements will offer free carousel rides that day for everyone. On Thursday, the carnival operates from 1p.m. until 10 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday, it will be open until midnight, and Sunday it closes at 9 p.m.

Steffanic said his board and the amusement company will again offer the popular Golden Ticket, which allows for unlimited rides every day the carnival is operating. In addition, it also is good for a free midway souvenir, two-for-one carnival games on the Midway and a free popcorn with any food purchase at a carnival food vendor.

These tickets will only be available by pre-purchase at all Plumas Bank locations, Safeway in Quincy, Evergreen Market in Greenville, Loyalton Pharmacy in Loyalton, Sierra Promotions in Portola and the fair office at the fairgrounds.

The traditional ride ticket coupon packs are still available. They cost $20 each and include $32 in ride tickets.

These tickets can be used anytime the carnival is open and can be exchanged for an all-day wristband on Thursday or Sunday only. The Friday and Saturday wristbands are only available for those with Golden Tickets.

For more information, call the fair office at 283-6272.