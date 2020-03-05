Plumas has no confirmed cases of COVID-19, but 7 persons under investigation

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced today, March 5, that it is working closely with local health care partners, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) and the National Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to respond to inquiries for testing for COVID-19. CDC determines the criteria for those who may be monitored and tested for COVID 19.

According to its release: To date there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Plumas County. Those who meet the criteria for monitoring and/ or testing are considered Persons Under Investigation (PUI). Plumas County Public Health Agency currently has seven PUIs who are either being monitored or are being tested. Plumas County does not have the capability to test for COVID-19; therefore, all tests are conducted at a state lab. The test results are not yet available. It is estimated that results will be available by March 9.

At this time, the risk level for California as well as Plumas County remains low. As of March 4, 2020, the following information was provided from the state: 53 Positive cases; 1 Death; 9,400+ number of people self-monitoring who returned to the U.S. through SFO or LAX; 49 Number of local health jurisdictions involved in self-monitoring; 14 Labs with test kits. Plumas County Public Health Agency has been actively and extensively planning with our local health care providers, schools and county organizations. Here are some of the things we are doing: we have activated our department operations center, established a Joint Information Center; providing information, guidance documents, and technical support to community partners and community members; coordinating with federal and state authorities and local health care providers to implement screening and monitoring protocols.

Every person has a role to play. The most important things that you and your family can do is to practice universal precautions: Washing hands with soap and water; avoiding touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands; avoiding close contact with people who are sick; and staying away from work, school or other people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough or shortness of breath. If you develop these symptoms, and have reason to believe you may have been exposed, you should call your health care provider before seeking care. Contacting them in advance will make sure that people can get the care they need without putting others at risk. Be sure to tell your health care provider about your travel history. You can also take the following precautionary measures: avoid contact with sick individuals, wash hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds, and get a flu shot.

For additional information, please visit PCPHA’s website: https://www.plumascounty.us/91/Public-Health-Agency ,or CDPH: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx, or CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

