Friday, March 27, 2020
Latest:
Plumas News

Plumas News

Plumas County News

Click one of the flags below to view the full newspaper.

Portola Reporter
Indian Valley Record
Feather River Bulletin
Chester Progressive
Coronavirus 

Plumas health official and doctors answer your COVID questions

Debra Moore, Managing Editor

For the most pertinent and timely information on COVID-19 in Plumas County, we strongly urge that you watch this presentation made by Plumas County Public Health Director Andrew Woodruff, Dr. Jeff Kepple and Dr. Ross Morgan. In the roughly hour-long video, that originally aired at 4 p.m., Thursday, March 26 on Facebook, they answer questions posed by community members regarding local preparedness and the virus itself. It’s reassuring to know all of the measures and plans that are already in place should a case/cases present themselves locally.

Click here to submit a letter to the editor about this post that will be published in our newspaper.