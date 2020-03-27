Plumas health official and doctors answer your COVID questions

For the most pertinent and timely information on COVID-19 in Plumas County, we strongly urge that you watch this presentation made by Plumas County Public Health Director Andrew Woodruff, Dr. Jeff Kepple and Dr. Ross Morgan. In the roughly hour-long video, that originally aired at 4 p.m., Thursday, March 26 on Facebook, they answer questions posed by community members regarding local preparedness and the virus itself. It’s reassuring to know all of the measures and plans that are already in place should a case/cases present themselves locally.