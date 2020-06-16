Plumas IT director recognized for 39 years of service

Dave Preston remembers the early days of his information technology career in Plumas County. “We used to shut it down at night,” Preston recalled, and then he and his coworkers would flip the

switches on the next morning to get the equipment up and running again. “Now it’s a 24-hour thing,” he said

And it’s an important thing. “When the Internet is out, we almost come to a halt,” said County Counsel Craig Settlemire. He was just one of several county officials who lauded Preston during the June 16 Board of Supervisors meeting.

Board Chairman Kevin Goss presented Preston with a certificate of appreciation for his 39 years of service to the county, as well as a photo of some of the early equipment that he worked on.

Supervisor Sherrie Thrall acknowledged Preston’s work over nearly four decades. “When you think of how much communication has changed in 39 years …” she said, and thanked him for his service.

“You’re going down in Plumas County history,” said Supervisor Lori Simpson.

County Administrator Gabriel Hydrick said that a lot of attention goes to first responders and others on the front lines, but “the real unsung heroes are the IT department” that keeps the county operating.

Following the accolades, Preston shared a moment

with his family who attended the meeting to help him celebrate his retirement.