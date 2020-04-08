Plumas lags behind the state in responding to the census

While Plumas County usually leads the state when it comes to voter turnout, it appears it’s a different story when it comes to the census.

In Plumas County, 17 percent of the population has responded to the 2020 Census, compared to 46 percent statewide. Response rates are updated on a map seven days a week around noon, so the public can see how well the community is doing compared to other cities, counties, states and the nation.

The population county can dramatically impact the money that Plumas County receives for public services and infrastructure like hospitals, emergency services, schools and bridges each year over the next 10 years. Census statistics are also used to determine the number of seats each state holds in the U.S. House of Representatives and informs legislative district boundaries.

The Census Bureau is strongly encouraging people in Plumas County to respond now to the 2020 Census online using a desktop computer, laptop, smartphone or tablet. You may also respond via telephone at 844-330-2020. Paper Census forms are being mailed this week to Plumas County residents who have not yet responded.

Some tips for when you respond:

-Respond for where you live.

-Include everyone who usually lives and sleeps in your home, even if they are staying somewhere else temporarily. This includes relatives, friends, roommates and anyone else who lives and sleeps in your home most of the time — even children under age five and babies born on or before April 1, even if they are still in the hospital.

-Count college students where they live while attending school. If they live on campus in university/college housing such as dorms or fraternity/sorority houses, they will be counted by school officials and do not need to respond. However, if they live off campus in private housing or apartments, they should respond to the census on their own using their off-campus address even if they are currently staying elsewhere.

Find additional answers about “Who to Count” at 2020census.gov.

Some households — in areas less likely to respond online — have already received a paper questionnaire along with their first invitation. Households that have not responded online or by phone will receive a paper questionnaire April 8-16.

Please note: Based on continuing assessments of guidance from federal, state and local health authorities, the Census Bureau is suspending 2020 Census field operations for two additional weeks to April 15. The Census Bureau is taking this step to help protect the health and safety of the American public, Census Bureau employees, and everyone who will go through the hiring process for temporary census taker positions. The Census Bureau continues to evaluate all 2020 Census field operations, and will communicate any further updates as soon as possible.

The 2020 Census is open for self-response online at 2020Census.gov, over the phone by calling the number provided in your invitation, and by paper through the mail – through Aug. 15, but please respond now.