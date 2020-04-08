Plumas leaders issue more specific travel and quarantine guidelines

Leave the county for nonessential travel and prepare to self quarantine for 14 days — that’s part of the guidelines issued today, April 8.

Plumas County Public Health Director Andrew Woodruff, Sheriff Todd Johns and District Attorney David Hollister jointly announced more specific guidelines for individuals in Plumas County when it pertains to what is considered essential and nonessential travel, as well as 14-day quarantine guidelines.

The information is designed to further clarify Gov. Gavin Newsom’s March 19 order as it relates to staying at home, self-quarantine, non-essential travel and non-essential workers. Following are the new guidelines:

Every person in Plumas County should not leave their residence except for the following reasons:

You are an essential part of the workforce and are being asked to work. Guidance about essential employees has been provided by the state https://covid19.ca.gov/stay-home- except-for-essential-needs/.

To get necessary supplies, including food and medical care. If you are high risk (65+, or living with a chronic health condition), please seek assistance in getting essential needs met. Call 283-6400 if you need help.

It is recommended to go outside for fresh air or a walk. You must practice social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from others not in your household.

Travel Into and Out of Plumas County

Any travel outside your home, even for essential reasons, carries some risk you may become infected or you could unknowingly bring the virus back home with you. Longer trips and trips to places where COVID-19 infections are active carry higher risks. To reduce these risks, it is important to limit out-of- county trips to essential business, and practice hand washing and social distancing. Examples of what is included as non-essential travel under the stay at home order:

Traveling to Plumas County to stay in a vacation rental or other temporary rental within Plumas County is non-essential, unless you are engaged in essential workforce activities.

Traveling from Plumas County to another county, state or country to stay in a vacation rental or other temporary rental is non-essential, unless you are engaged in essential workforce activities.

Coming to Plumas County from outside the county to recreate is non-essential. Traveling out of Plumas County to recreate is non-essential.

Traveling to Plumas County to visit friends and family.

Traveling from Plumas County to visit friends and family.

Second home owners:

If you travel to a second home within Plumas County from an area outside of Plumas County, you will need to self-quarantine for 14 days. Monitor your symptoms during this time, and call your healthcare provider if you become sick.

If you leave Plumas County to go to a second home elsewhere, you will need to self- quarantine for 14 days when you arrive in that new place. Once you return to Plumas County, you will need to self-quarantine for 14 days. Monitor your symptoms during the times you are in quarantine. Call your healthcare provider if you become sick.

Self-Quarantine

Self-quarantine means staying at home and avoiding contact with others to prevent spreading COVID-19. Anyone who travels outside the county for non-essential activities is strongly encouraged to self-quarantine for 14 days upon return. One notable exception is for essential travel, where an individual travels to and from a doctor’s appointments. Two-week quarantine provides enough time to know whether or not you will become ill and be contagious to other people, and limits your contact with others if you are infected but experience no symptoms.

What it means to self-quarantine:

Do not leave home even for necessary supplies ; seek assistance instead.

; seek assistance instead. If you live with others, eliminate contact with them to the extent possible; practice social distancing, clean all common areas and use good hygiene. If possible, stay in a separate bedroom and use a separate bathroom as others. If this is not possible, and you need assistance with a safe place to stay, call 283-6400.

There are some important factors to determine if you should self-quarantine.

Travel to COVID-19 hot spots: If there are cases of COVID-19 identified in an area then it increases your risk to visit that area. For international information about cases, visit the CDC. For travel within the United States visit the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. If you have traveled within California, visit the Plumas County website and scroll down to the map of California. If you need help accessing this information, call 283- 6400.

Contact with a COVID-19 case: If you have close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19, you will be asked to quarantine and a health care worker will be in touch with you about screening and monitoring for disease. This will reduce the chance of spreading the virus throughout the community.

If you test positive, you will be contacted by Public Health to ensure your close contacts are notified and tested as appropriate. To ensure the health and well-being of our community we are all making temporary sacrifices. Many counties and states neighboring Plumas County have identified cases in their county. These places may not be safe even if you are going there for essential needs. Consider using local businesses for your shopping needs as much as possible. Participating in these guidelines is our social responsibility to one another and will save lives. Participating in these guidelines will help ensure our critical access hospitals have the resources to take care of all patients.

In order to continue to protect the health of our community the law requires that everyone follow the executive order, practice social distancing if in public, continue to use universal precautions; including washing hands and covering mouths with an elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze, and wear a face covering when in public.

As of April 8, there are THREE confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Plumas County. Let’s work together to slow the spread of COVID-19. Collectively, we will save lives.

For additional information, please visit Plumas County website: www.plumascounty.us or call 530-283-6400 or send e-mail to COVID19@countyofplumas.com