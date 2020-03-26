Plumas librarian announces changes to service

By Roni Java

Staff Writer

Effective through March 31, all branches of the Plumas County Library and its Sierra County stations are closed to the public.

County Librarian Lindsay Fuchs announced the closure is in effect per guidance from Plumas County Public Health in coordination with the California Department of Public Health.

Temporarily closing the libraries will facilitate social distancing in an effort to help prevent further spread of COVID-19, responsible for the current international pandemic.

“At the moment, we plan to reopen April 1,” Fuchs said. “All programming and meeting room usage has also been canceled until that date and we are not accepting donations or Zip Book requests until we reopen.”

Due dates changed to April 6

If you have items checked out from the library, all due dates have been extended to April 6. You do not need to renew your items, even if your due date shows as a date that occurs during the closure.

The book drops are still open, but no staff will empty them while the closure is in effect, Fuchs explained, asking patrons to please wait until after the self-quarantine restriction has been lifted before returning items they’ve checked out.

All holds will be waiting for patrons after the branches reopen, she added.

Free books, kids’ activities

Initially, the libraries explored the possibility of offering some limited “curbside” services, but that option was shelved immediately when Gov. Gavin Newsom announced California’s statewide stay-at-home order on March 18.

Instead, library staffers at the Quincy and Chester branches are now offering to-go bags for adults and children (aged 3 to 6 years, 6 to 8 years, and 8 years and over). The kids’ bags include games, activity sheets and/or Project Read books. The bags for grownups contain books donated by Friends of the Library. These can be picked up on the front porch of the Quincy or Chester libraries.

Online services available

The library staff recommends everyone visit them online to access many services from the convenience of home including:

– 24/7 access to ebooks and e-audiobooks (using Overdrive).

– A large selection of magazines (using Zinio).

– Streaming movies (using Kanopy).

– Ongoing updates and news from the library.

You can find the website at www.plumascounty.u