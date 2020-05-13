Plumas libraries offer curbside and online services

All Plumas County library branches and stations remain closed to the public due the state’s stay-at-home order. The variance received today, May 13, allows some retail businesses to remain open, but does not apply to libraries.

All item due dates will automatically be extended to seven days after the complete re-open date; although it will not show on your account, you do not need to renew items during the closure to avoid overdue fees. (Curbside service does not mean the Library has been re-opened.)

All programming and meeting room usage is also unavailable and the library is not accepting donations or zip book requests at this time. Book drops are open. Visit our website for the latest information about the closure: https://www.plumascounty.us/2672/COVID-19

Curbside Service

Curbside service on a modified schedule by appointment began today. Contact the library in advance by phone or email (please assume at least one day buffer and make sure you get a confirmation email for your date/time) so your holds are ready for pick-up. Not all items will be immediately available due to quarantine restrictions and other health and safety measures.

Quincy Branch

Monday – Thursday: 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. & 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Friday – Saturday: noon -2 p.m.

Portola Branch

Monday – Wednesday: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. & 5 – 6 p.m.

Thursday: noon – 2 p.m. & 5 -7 p.m.

Saturday: noon – 2 p.m.

Greenville Branch

Monday – Thursday: 3:30 – 5:30p.m.

Chester Branch

Monday – Wednesday: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. & 4:30 -5:30 p.m.

Thursday: 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. & 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Saturday: noon – 2 p.m. *

*Not including this Saturday, May 15.

There is no service outside of the posted times/dates. Please make sure to call or email your Branch before arrival. Bring your driver’s license or library card for pick-ups. Please wear a mask.

Online Services

The library recommends that you visit its website https://www.plumaslibrary.org/ to access many services from the convenience of home, including 24/7 access to e-books (Overdrive), e-audiobooks (Overdrive), e-magazines (Zinio), and streaming movies (Kanopy).

During the closure, there is a COVID-19 Tab under the Library Dept website (https://www.plumascounty.us/2672/COVID-19) that provides links to free resources, and will be continuously updated. Links include other sources for e-books/audiobooks, activities and games aimed at kids, cultural options like concerts and virtual museum tours, student learning help, and so on. These will not require a library card or payment.