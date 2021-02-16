Plumas moves to red tier status; some restrictions eased

Plumas County Public Health Director Andrew Woodruff announced today that the county received notification that it will move into the Red Tier, which is good news for local businesses.

“We get to move forward to the red tier,” Woodruff told the Board of Supervisors during its Feb. 16 meeting. “A lot of things change. Most notably indoor dining with modifications.” He also mentioned that gyms are able to open at 10 percent capacity, and retail increases to 50 percent. “We will make sure that there is access to all of the information on our website. It’s really exciting,” he added.

The Red Tier is the second most restrictive tier of the four-tiered plan. Plumas has been in the purple, most restrictive tier. According to state guidelines, the county will be required to remain in the red tier for a minimum of three weeks before it could be considered for a movement into the moderate orange tier.

In general, while businesses and organizations can remain open, they operate under reduced capacity. In the red tier for example, restaurants and churches can remain open to indoor service and attendance, but at 25 percent capacity.

Woodruff said that public health would be issuing a press release on the topic tooday. The various sectors and their modifications are outlined in the charts below.

For more details about Plumas County, visit the Public Health Agency website and its page devoted to COVID-19.