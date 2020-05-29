Plumas National Forest announces restrictions on campfires

Plumas National Forest is enacting fire use restrictions on public land to protect the health and safety of employees and communities. These restrictions are in effect now through Nov. 30.

Building, maintaining or using a fire on the Plumas National Forest is prohibited, with the exception of certain open developed campgrounds and permitted facilities where stoves and fire rings are provided. Restrictions also apply to internal combustion engines and smoking.

“I’m taking this necessary step to help ensure firefighters are available to safely respond and manage incidents,” said Chris Carlton, Plumas National forest supervisor. “With 95 percent of all wildfires in California being human caused, we need to reduce or eliminate ignition sources to protect our firefighting resources and our communities.”

He noted an above-normal fire season is projected for much of California.

With a valid California campfire permit, forest visitors may use a portable campfire pit, stove or lantern that uses gas, kerosene, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel, with a shut-off valve, in an area at least 5 feet from any flammable materials.

Please see the Forest website for details at https://www.fs.usda.gov/plumas (Alerts & Notices – Forest Order #05- 11-00-20-08).

For more information and to determine if you are exempt from certain fire restrictions, please call these offices between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday:

Feather River Ranger District: (530) 534-6500

Mt. Hough Ranger District: (530) 283-0555

Beckwourth Ranger District: (530) 836-2575