This is a plume of smoke from last year's Claremont Fire before it became part of the North Complex. The public is asked to be on the lookout for smoke and report it immediately. File photo by Johnny Walker
Highlighted News 

Plumas National Forest asks residents to be on the alert for smoke

Editor

The Plumas National Forest is asking residents and visitors to be on the alert for smoke. In a press release today, forest personnel noted that the past few weeks of hot, dry weather have resulted in several smoke sightings within the burn areas of the North Complex Fire and the Sheep Fire.

The communication center has received calls of smoke spotted near Bucks Lake and along the La Porte Highway between Quincy and La Porte on the North Complex Fire, as well as in Susanville on the Sheep Fire. In all cases firefighters have responded and taken the required action.

Most of the sightings have occurred in and around the fire containment areas. It’s not unusual for there to be lingering pockets of heat inside the perimeters of large fires, as fire can enter root systems, then smolder over winter and reignite in the summer.

The public can help by reporting smoke sightings. Call 911 and be prepared to share as much detail as possible. Where is the smoke located? Do you see smoke and flames? The information will assist firefighters in pinpointing the location.

With the Fourth of July holiday approaching, the fire conditions on the forest range from high to very high. Only 60 percent of the normal snowpack was recorded, along with little spring rain, leaving the forests very dry. The public is encouraged to be vigilant this summer. For more details go to this website.

Related Posts

Town Hall Theatre shares July movie schedule

Editor

  A message from the Town Hall Theatre: The Town Hall Theatre is pleased to be back in business providing…

Use extreme caution on Plumas National Forest due to Very High fire danger

Editor

The Plumas National Forest is warning area residents that there is Very High fire danger on the Plumas National Forest…

Highways 70 and 36 in Plumas among state improvement projects

Editor

The California Transportation Commission (CTC) today, June 25, allocated more than $1.18 billion for projects to fix and improve transportation…

Local support makes charter school field trips possible

Editor

Ingrid Burke Special to Feather Publishing/Plumas News [email protected]   Students at Plumas Charter School’s Greenville Learning Center were able to…

Power outage in Portola

Lauren

Update: The outage is also reported to be affecting residents in Loyalton and the Sierra Valley as of 8:08 p.m….

June 24: Plumas Public Health announces 5 new cases – all Eastern Region

Editor

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, June 24, that there are five new cases to report —…