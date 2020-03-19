Plumas National Forest closes offices

Plumas National Forest has closed offices and implemented virtual services to protect the health and safety of employees and members of the public during the COVID-19 outbreak, in accordance with guidance from federal and state authorities.

Customers needing information, permits and maps are encouraged to call local offices at the numbers below, during regular business hours for prompt, customer service.

“As we work through an unpredictable and rapidly changing situation, health and safety is our number one priority,” said Chris Carlton, Forest Supervisor “We are committed to continuing to support our communities and fulfill our mission as we all work together to minimize the impacts and spread of COVID-19.”

Plumas National Forest offices include:

Feather River Ranger District Oroville (530) 534-6500

Mt. Hough Ranger District Quincy (530) 283-0555

Beckwourth Ranger District Blairsden (530) 836-2575

Forest Supervisor’s Office Quincy (530) 283-2050

These actions have been taken based on the best available medical advice to limit gatherings of large numbers of people and to promote social distancing.

Visitors to our National Forests are urged to take the precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). For tips from the CDC on preventing illnesses like the coronavirus, go to: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/prevention.html.