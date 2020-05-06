Plumas National Forest commercial firewood permits available

Beginning Thursday, May 7, the Plumas National Forest will be issuing commercial-use fuelwood (firewood) permits. All sales will be conducted by telephone and mail as offices remain temporarily closed.

Commercial-use fuel/firewood permits and tags are required when the fuel/firewood collector (cutter) intends to sell, trade or exchange fuel/firewood. Regulations for commercial-use fuel/firewood and personal-use fuelwood can be found at the Plumas National Forest Website at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/plumas/passes-permits/?cid=stelprdb5422456

Commercial fuel/firewood cutters may call Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon at 530- 284-7126, 530-836-2575, or 530-283-0555. Permits will be sent through the US Postal Service, generally within one business day. Currently, this is the only process by which to purchase commercial permit. Payment with a credit or debit card is the preferred payment and will result in a fastest response.

Individuals without credit or debit cards may call one of the above numbers and arrange to mail-in a cashier’s check or money order (cash will not be accepted). Do not forget to include your telephone number and your mailing address when you mail in your payment. Note: Cashier’s checks and money orders will require more time (vs. credit card) to process a commercial-use permit.

Other information about the Plumas National Forest may be found at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/plumas