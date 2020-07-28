Plumas National Forest scoping for lightning sparked fires
The Plumas National Forest is reporting that there were a lot of lightning strikes in the central and southern parts of the forest yesterday, with random strikes throughout other parts of the forest as well. Two extremely small fires (single tree) were reported overnight and both were quickly contained. Luckily the storm also dropped a lot of rain. Air recon is now flying, looking for new starts. More information will be provided as it becomes available.