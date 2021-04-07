News 

Plumas National Forest seeks campground hosts

Editor

Volunteer campground hosts are needed for several Plumas National Forest campgrounds located at Little Grass Valley Reservoir near La Porte. The volunteer positions will likely begin in late May/early June and last into September or October, depending on the weather.

“If you’re enthusiastic about camping and like people, this may be a perfect summer activity,” said Dave Brillenz, District Ranger for the Feather River Ranger District. Host duties include, but are not limited to, welcoming visitors, sharing news and information about recreational opportunities in the area, and light campground maintenance. Hosts must provide their own self- contained RV or trailer and personal vehicle.

If you are interested in being a host at selected Little Grass Valley Reservoir Campgrounds, contact the Feather River Ranger District at 530-534-6500.
Other Forest information is available at http://www.fs.usda.gov/main/plumas/home and www.Facebook.com/usfsplumas.

