Plumas NF year-end holiday reminders

Plumas National Forest officials remind the public that there are several important dates to remember in order to purchase a Christmas tree permit, cut a tree, obtain a personal fuelwood permit or visit forest offices.

Christmas tree permits

Christmas tree permits are available for purchase through Tuesday, Dec. 24.

Christmas trees can be cut any day of the week through Tuesday, Dec. 31.

Fuelwood permits

2019 personal fuelwood permits expire Tuesday, Dec. 31.

2020 fuelwood permits are available beginning Thursday, Jan. 2.

Office closures

PNF offices will be closed on the following days: Tuesday, Dec. 24 (Executive Order dated Dec. 17); Wednesday, Dec. 25, (Federal Holiday); and Wednesday, Jan. 1 (Federal Holiday).

Whether heading out to the forest to cut a Christmas tree, gather firewood or enjoy some snow play, check the weather forecast and be prepared for changing weather and road conditions. Carry emergency equipment in vehicles and remember there may be no cell phone coverage. Please call 283-2050 for more information.

For information about the Plumas National Forest visit www.fs.usda.gov/plumas and www.Facebook.com/usfsplumas.