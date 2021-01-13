Plumas out of stay home order; back in purple tier

Plumas County is now back in the purple tier and no longer under the state’s stay home order. Gov. Gavin Newsom made the announcement late this afternoon. Even though the Greater Sacramento Region (of which Plumas is a part) still only has 9.4 ICU capacity, it’s forecasted to improve based on the current case rate.

Public Health Director Andrew Woodruff confirmed the news this evening.

This is good news for local businesses, particularly those that provide personal care services such as hairdressers and barbers. Some of the changes related to the Purple Tier are as follows:

Retail: Open Indoors with modifications: Max 25% capacity (Does not apply to grocery stores)

Places of Worship: Outdoor Only with modifications

Gyms/ Fitness Center: Outdoor Only with modifications

Restaurants: Outdoor Only with modifications, Takeout/ Delivery allowed

Personal Care Services: Open Indoors with Modification

For a full list of what is allowed go to: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/CDPH%20Document%20Library/COVID-19/Dimmer-Framework-September_2020.pdf