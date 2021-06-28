Plumas Public Health offers Thursday vaccine clinics

Plumas County Public Health is offering vaccination clinics in July and has events set for the first three Thursdays of the month. Additionally, Lassen Drug in Chester, and Quincy Pharmacy and Rite Aid in Quincy, are offering the vaccine. (See details below)

Public Health vaccination clinics in July

Thursday, July 1, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the Public Health Clinic in Quincy (first and second dose of Pfizer)

Thursday, July 8, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the Public Health Clinic in Quincy (first and second doses of Moderna)

Thursday, July 15, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the Public Health Clinic in Quincy (first and second doses of Pfizer)

More information about COVID-19 in Plumas County, including all upcoming vaccination clinics, can be found by calling the Public Health hotline at 283-6400 or by visiting its website.

Other vaccination options

Local pharmacies are also administering the vaccine. Both Quincy Pharmacy and Rite Aid in Quincy have appointments available, as does Lassen Drug Co. in Chester. The drug stores in Greenville and Portola are not administering vaccine at this time.

Appointments can be made at Quincy Pharmacy by going to its website www.quincypharmacy.com . If you need to make an appointment outside of the listed appointment times, call the pharmacy (283-4545) and staff will do their best to accommodate you.

Appointments for Lassen Drug can be made through the state’s MyTurn website.