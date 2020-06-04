Plumas ranks 54th out of 58 counties in Census response-impacts funding

Nationwide and in California as a whole, responses to the 2020 Census are on track as more than 60 percent of U.S. households have responded online or by phone, or by mail if they received a paper questionnaire in the mail or on their doorstep.

However, it is vitally important that everyone be counted. As of June 3, just 26.8 percent of Plumas County residents have responded. That ranks 54th among the state’s 58 counties. In Portola the response rate is 51.4%, which ranks 428th out of the state’s 482 incorporated cities. For every person who does not respond, the California Department of Finance estimates that the state will lose out on $1,000 a year in federal funding tied to population for the next 10 years.

Census results inform planning and funding decisions for such critical public services as hospitals and health care, emergency and disaster response, schools and education programs, transportation funding, and businesses and economic development.

Now more than ever, your response to the 2020 Census matters.

For more information, visit https://2020census.gov/en/ways-to-respond.html