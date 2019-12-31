Plumas Realtors celebrate 2019

The Plumas Association of Realtors (PAR) welcomed four newcomers to its board of directors for 2020 during the organization’s annual Installation Dinner held last month at Graeagle Meadows Clubhouse.

Wendi Durkin, broker for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Lake Almanor, will serve as the Association’s vice-president, and new directors are agents Kevin Johnson of Lake Almanor Brokers, Ruthie Nicholas of Dickson Realty and Steven Van Buskirk of Mohawk Valley Associates.

Serving as president for 2020 is Laurie Humphries of RE/MAX Mountain Living in Blairsden. Humphries previously served as president for the Yosemite Gateway Association prior to her move to Plumas County in 2013.

And continuing on as directors are Lee Ballard of eXp Realty Lake Almanor; Ryan Synder of Lake Almanor Brokers; Leah West of Graeagle Associates; and Jeanne Dansby, transaction coordinator.

The nine-member PAR Board represents 152 Realtor Association members and 25 affiliate members in Plumas and Sierra counties and also governs the association’s multiple listing service.

Special Recognition

As outgoing 2019 President and emcee, Dansby started out the evening with a special thanks to outgoing director Carol Yeater. A broker for Sierra Destination Realty in Clio, Yeater served 16 years on the PAR board, which included many years as a traveling state and regional director in leadership positions.

She served twice as the local association president, and she succeeded in raising significant funds for educational scholarships and housing affordability grants at the state level during her term.

Affiliate Member of the Year

Candice MacLean, vice president and escrow officer for Cal-Sierra Title Co. for the past 15 years, was presented the award for Affiliate of the Year.

Calling her “the epitome of trust,” Dansby lauded MacLean for her ability to embrace change and for “bringing her substantial skills to building a strong team” of new company employees this past year.

Realtor of the Year

Susan Bryner of Coldwell Banker Kehr/O’Brien in Chester/Lake Almanor was named PAR’s 2019 Realtor of the Year. Dansby described Bryner as “love in action” for her selfless dedication to family, community, real estate and the association.

Bryner serves as president of the Chester-Lake Almanor Chamber of Commerce, and she’s the force behind the creation of a new town plaza for in Chester. She leads numerous community events, including Chester’s Second Fridays, the week-long Holiday Shopping Tour thru Almanor and Indian Valley, the Veteran’s Day Memorial Tree lighting and Chester’s Merchant Night.

Bryner helped to organize the five-year journey to form a Tourism Improvement District, which will provide needed funds to market Almanor, Indian Valley and Quincy areas.

Following the Camp Fire, Bryner helped organize a relief effort to assist the 100 or more Paradise residents who relocated to Chester.

As a Realtor, Bryner serves as an Almanor-area tour director and helps get word out about the Association’s activities and events. She also is the go-to person for agents on her large Coldwell Banker team when it comes to training and technology.

Bryner was also described as a dedicated mother, grandmother and partner.

Presenting a much-surprised Bryner with the award, Dansby commented, “With love and a cheerful heart, Susan Bryner serves in a way so few do.”

Scholarship auction

The evening continued with a fast-paced live auction plus a silent auction that has become PAR’s major fundraiser. There was plenty of competitive bidding among the 52 dinner guests for donated artwork, household items, services and themed baskets.

The money raised from the auction pays for scholarships awarded each year to six college-bound youth in Plumas, Sierra and Lassen counties.