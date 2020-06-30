Plumas reports 9th positive COVID test; this one linked to Lassen prison

For the second day in a row, Plumas County Public Health has announced a positive COVID test.

Plumas County Public Health received notification from Lassen County of a positive COVID-19 test result for a resident in Eastern Plumas County related to a COVID-19 outbreak in the California Correction Center in Lassen County.

There is currently an outbreak of over 200 positive COVID-19 cases in the CCC. Lassen County Incident Command and the Lassen County Public Health Department continue to work with California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) to provide testing and supplies.

Lassen County Public Health and CDCR worked together to test over 2,000 inmates and around

180 employees. CDCR is currently reporting numbers for inmate and staff positives on their website.

To verify information, use the links provided below.

The positive individual has symptoms and is currently self-isolating. An investigation is underway to determine if any other residents may have been exposed. Exposed residents identified during the investigation will be contacted by a member of the Public Health COVID-19 Response Team for further screening.

Since June 15, 2020, Plumas County has had five positive COVID-19 cases including this current case. It is difficult to determine with certainty how or where a person was exposed to the COVID-19 virus. It is believed case number five was exposed to COVID-19 by traveling to a location with a high rate of COVID- 19 cases, and case six was a close contact of case five. Case seven is also believed to have been exposed to the virus through regional travel. Investigation continues regarding case eight, and case nine is related to the outbreak at CCC.