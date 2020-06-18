Plumas reports sixth positive COVID case updated

Plumas County Public Health received notification of a positive COVID-19 test who had close contact with the fifth positive person. This individual was identified during the contact tracing investigation conducted by Plumas County Public Health.

UPDATED information: Plumas News asked Public Health if the individuals reside in the same household or attended an event together. Public Health reported that they had close contact, but won’t state how or where the close contact originated to protect the right to medical privacy. However, the agency did say that there are multiple exposures as part of the investigation. The health agency acknowledges that the public wants more information, but won’t provide it due to those privacy concerns. The agency also shared that The agency added that as long as the public continues to practice physical distancing, wear face coverings and employ frequent hand washing “then the chance of contracting COVID-19 is minimal.”

The sixth positive individual has mild to no symptoms and was tested based on the close contact with the fifth positive individual. Per standard protocol, any person identified during the investigation as having close contact with a positive COVID-19 individual are tested and requested to self-isolate until tests results are received. All those who self- isolate due to the contact tracing investigation are monitored by Public Health. Close contact is considered to be contact with someone else for a 15-30 minute duration and within six feet of each other.

An investigation is underway to determine if any other residents may have been exposed. Exposed residents identified during the investigation will be contacted by a member of the Public Health COVID-19 Response Team for further screening.