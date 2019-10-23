Plumas Republican Women to meet

Plumas County Republican Women will meet at The Iron Door Restaurant in Johnsville on Thursday, Oct. 24, with a business meeting at 11 a.m. and installation of 2020 officers by Dottie Linden, president of Northern Division, California Federation of Republican Women.

Following the meal, the speaker, Paula Johnston, COO of Plumas Rural Services assisted by two staffers, will detail their programs, with emphasis on the Domestic Violence Shelter.

Plumas County Republican Women have been major longtime supporters of the shelter and look forward to filling a van full of donations.

In addition, their “Sock It To ‘Em” campaign seeks to fill a 7-foot decorative stocking with socks for children to adult women, and men as winter approaches.

Luncheon begins at noon. Reservations can be made for the luncheon at $20 with three menu choices to Wendy Wollf at 775-722-9265 or to Leila Hughes at HYPERLINK “mailto:leilacaroleh@yahoo.dom“leilacaroleh@yahoo.dom.