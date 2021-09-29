Plumas Rural Services raises awareness for Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month – We are stronger together!

Please join Plumas Rural Services in spreading awareness through the month of October by participating in our events to raise awareness about intimate partner violence and its harmful and long-lasting effects in the lives of all that it touches.

Domestic Violence Awareness Month or DVAM has been observed across the US during the month of October since its adoption in 1987.

Purple is the nationally recognized color associated with domestic violence awareness. Plumas Rural Services, along with many of our community partners, are raising awareness in October through a variety of activities and events.

Advertisement

Light up the town purple! Purple twinkle lights are being distributed to the downtown merchants in Quincy on and around Main St. as a show of solidarity to shed the light on intimate partner violence. If we have missed you please email us at [email protected] and we would be happy to bring you some.

Purple twinkle lights are being distributed to the downtown merchants in Quincy on and around Main St. as a show of solidarity to shed the light on intimate partner violence. If we have missed you please email us at and we would be happy to bring you some. The Quincy Community Supper on October 13, 2021. PRS will be offering Bean and Cheese burritos with the option of sour cream and salsa on the side. Dinner will include a side of tortilla chips, bottled water, and a cookie.

PRS will be offering Bean and Cheese burritos with the option of sour cream and salsa on the side. Dinner will include a side of tortilla chips, bottled water, and a cookie. Movies in the Mountains. In the interest of promoting family togetherness safely, we are offering FREE outdoor movie nights in Portola, Quincy, and Chester, again this year. Popcorn, snacks and beverages will be available at no charge. Masks and hand sanitizer will be provided as well.

Chester Park on 10/8/20 @ 7:00 pm Monster House

Portola City Park, on 10/16/20 @ 7:00 pm Cruella

Quincy at Dame Shirley Plaza on 10/22/20 @ 7:00 pm Hocus Pocus

Halloween Themed Pets Against Violence Walk is a new event!

Plumas Rural Services and High Sierra Animal Rescue hope to raise awareness regarding the correlation between intimate partner violence and animal abuse with this fun and festive event.

Advertisement

When? Saturday, October 30, 2021

Where? Gansner Park

Time? Registration begins at 10:00 am with festivities to begin by 11:00 am

Cost? Free event. Donations accepted to benefit High Sierra Animal Rescue

Please dress up in costume and dress up your furry friends! Enjoy a Halloween scavenger hunt (children under 12), a complimentary photo with your pet, a costume contest for pets and their people and free refreshments for all.

A treat bag for kids and a goodie bag for each dog will be provided and kids and pets can “trick or treat” along the walking path.

Prizes, prizes, prizes!!!

Pets must be licensed and have all shots, kept on a leash at all times, and cleaned up after. *****Only well socialized dogs please*****

We have all had such a challenging year! We hope to see you and yours enjoy some family time at our featured events throughout the month of October.

Advertisement

Thank you for your participation in this most important cause. We are stronger together!