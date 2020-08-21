Plumas Sheriff declares state of emergency due to fires

Plumas County Sheriff Todd Johns has declared a state of emergency in Plumas County as a result of the numerous fires burning as a result of lightning strikes Aug. 17.

The declaration will allow the county to access additional state and federal resources in dealing with the fires and their aftermath.

The Board of Supervisors has called for a special meeting Aug. 24 to ratify his declaration.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a statewide state of emergency earlier this week.

In his declaration Johns cited the damage and destruction that could result from fires and the communities threatened by them as the need for the county to be able to retain additional resources.