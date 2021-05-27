Plumas Sierra CattleWomen and CattleMen to host dinner and show

The Plumas Sierra CattleWomen and CattleMen are hosting an adult themed “Wild West Murder Mystery” benefit dinner show on Saturday, August 28 with social hour at 5 p.m. and the dinner and show kicking off at 6 p.m. The event will be held at The Lost Marbles Ranch, located at 2985 Marble Hot Springs Road in Beckwourth.

Dinner will consist of a “choice New York steak dinner” and there will also be a no-host bar. Tickets are $50 per person with limited seating available, only obtainable through pre-sale.