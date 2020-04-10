Plumas-Sierra REC and subsidiaries offer scholarships

Attending a college, university or trade school in the fall? Plumas-Sierra Rural Electric Cooperative (PSREC) may be able to help make it easier.

PSREC and its telecommunications subsidiary are offering two $1,000 scholarships as part of their education enrichment programs.

Scholarships are open to high school seniors and older students with no upper age limit. All interested students are encouraged to apply.

To qualify, the student’s primary residence in Plumas, Lassen, Sierra or Washoe counties must be supplied with either electric power through PSREC, or Internet service through Plumas-Sierra Telecommunications.

Applications for the 2020 Citizen Scholar Scholarships are available online at www.psrec.coop and by calling the PSREC Member Services Department at (530) 832-4261 or (800) 555-2207.

Entry deadline is Monday, April 27.