Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Plumas Superior Court to reopen Aug. 27

Staff

The Plumas Superior Court will again be closed today, Wednesday, Aug. 26, because of the wildfire danger. Parties with cases set for Aug. 26 will be contacted at a later date to reset their cases. The Court plans to reopen Thursday, Aug. 27.

