Plumas supervisors to hold special meeting Thursday related to heat wave

The Plumas County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to hold a special meeting this Thursday, July 8, at 4:30 p.m. to a adopt a resolution proclaiming a local emergency in Plumas County due to excessive heat and to hold a discussion and take possible action.

District 4 Supervisor Greg Hagwood had already discussed the potential of opening cooling centers for residents since many don’t have air-conditioned homes.

Members of the public who wish to watch the meeting, are encouraged to view it online or by zoom participation

The Plumas County Board of Supervisors meeting is accessible for public comment via live streaming
at: https://zoom.us/j/94875867850?pwd=SGlSeGpLVG9wQWtRSnNUM25mczlvZz09 or by phone at: Phone Number 1-669-900-9128; Meeting ID: 948 7586 7850. Passcode: 261352

 

