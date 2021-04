Firefighters from the Plumas National Forest are continuing with underburning in the Spanish Ranch (Meadow Valley) and Big Hill (Greenhorn/Hwy 70) areas today, April 19.

The burns in the Meadow Valley and Greenhorn areas are intended to reduce fuel loading and reduce the number of small diameter trees. Burning will only take place when conditions are favorable and on burn days established by the Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District. Should weather conditions become unfavorable, burning will cease until conditions become conducive for ignitions again. There may be short duration, minor smoke impacts to nearby communities.