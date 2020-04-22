Portola High celebrates winning basketball

The Portola High School basketball program enjoyed quite a season. Vice Principal/Athletic Director Brian Sheridan lauded the undefeated seasons as well as the outstanding players and coaches. Following are some of the highlights:

Junior Varsity Girls: Undefeated season

Junior Varsity Boys: Undefeated season

Varsity Girls: Undefeated season; North Section Champions; three all-league selections — Annie Folchi, Mya Wilson and Sophie Ward; two league co-most valuable players — Emily Sheridan and Margaret Canseco

Varsity Boys: 8-2 in league play; made the playoffs; three all league selections — Keegan Folchi, Dylan Gonsalves and Owen Bowling

Coach of the Year, Mountain Valley League: Chip Wilson, Varsity Girls

Coach of the Year, Mountain Valley League: Tim Brubaker, Varsity Boys